MARIA GUADALUPE SALAZAR Maria Guadalupe Salazar, 66, of Pojoaque, passed away with her family by her side Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born November 9, 1953 in Chihuahua, Mexico, the daughter of Dulces Numbres Mendoza and Jose Salazar Lechuga. She and Ron Lucero were married November 9, 2017 in Santa Fe. Maria was preceded in death by her parents. Her surviving family, who love her dearly, include her son, Yaser Franco; daughters, Marisol Franco and Gabriella Medina; sisters, Normita and Blanca; brothers, Eloy and Manuel, and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pojoaque, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pojoaque, with interment to follow at the Pojoaque Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 29, 2020