Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032

MARIA LOUISE LOU CATANACH Maria Louise "Lou" Catanach was called home to her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born on June 17, 1924, in Albuquerque, NM, to Oliver and Louise G. Padilla, Maria was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Albuquerque. Maria's family came to live in Santa Fe when she was about 2 years old. She attended Harrington Jr. High and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1945. While in school she loved to dance and would attend every dance that was held in school. Shortly after graduation, Maria found work at the Bruns Hospital that was located on the land that would soon be the home to the College of Santa Fe. She would prepare discharge orders for the military personnel who were treated at the hospital. For a few years, Maria had the opportunity to travel the world, visiting such places as the Island of Malta, Midway, and Munich, Germany with her husband. In every place she found the people to be very interesting, helpful, and friendly, but nowhere was home more meaningful than living in Santa Fe. When she returned to Santa Fe, Maria found work at the Bank of Santa Fe in the loan department preparing documents for loan applicants. During her time with the bank, her love of bowling grew from when she learned about the sport in Midway. For the next 25 years, Maria would participate in the bowling leagues of Santa Fe, winning several trophies and traveling to every city in New Mexico for tournament play. Maria changed jobs after about 10 years at the bank and went to work in the insurance division of the State of New Mexico where she verified the viability and reliability of the insurance companies that wanted to do business in New Mexico. She retired in 1989 and lived with her husband Howard "Morrie" in their home on Valerie Circle; and continued to participate in the bowling leagues until her eye sight started to fail from macular degeneration. When she stopped bowling and eventually stopped driving, her sister Rosalee and brother-in-law Carl helped them get around as Howard's health began to fail from lung cancer. Maria stayed in her home on Valerie Circle after Howard's death in 1999, but eventually had to sell the home and move to Rosemont Assisted Living (now Pacifica) when she could no longer manage the home from the loss of her eyesight. Maria stayed at Rosemont for five years and then moved to Casa Real in December of 2014, where she lived until her passing. Her love for people and spirit for doing what was right stayed with Maria throughout her life. She served as president of the residents' council while at Casa Real hoping to make a difference and to serve as a voice for those who could not speak up. She was also a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Faith Community. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Howard Murray "Morrie", sisters Ann Dix, Raquel Aranda, Olivia Rodriquez, and her brother Richard Padilla. She is survived by her brother Oliver Padilla, sisters Rosalee (Carl) Herrera, and Kathy Martinez, brother Joseph David Padilla; godchildren Patrick Oliver Aranda, JoAnn Hillary Griego, Donald (Mac) Rodriguez; nephew Robert Garcia (Tammy) , and other nieces and nephews. Pallbearers include Pat Aranda, Nick Aranda, Chuck Aranda, Mac Rodriguez, Rick Padilla, Joe Padilla, Robert Garcia, and Matthew Maestas. Special blessings and thanks to Anita Gembreska and Suzanne Ramos for all the care and love you have given her all these years. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

