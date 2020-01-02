Santa Fe New Mexican

Maria Louise "Lou" Catanach

Guest Book
  • "You will be remembered always, Maria. Love and blessings to..."
    - Anita Gembreska
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARIA LOUISE LOU CATANACH Maria Louise "Lou" Catanach was called home to her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A rosary will be recited on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.