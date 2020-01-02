MARIA LOUISE LOU CATANACH Maria Louise "Lou" Catanach was called home to her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A rosary will be recited on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 3, 2020