Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600

MARIA MARY CONTRERAS MAY 30, 1947 - NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Mary Contreras 72, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Caroline Travis, son Joey Travis, brother Tommy Travis and sister Barbara Travis-Garcia. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kristina Travis and granddaughters from late son Joey, Audra and Aurora, sisters: Pita Thomas (Neil), Louise Jimenez (Eladio), twins Patricia and Priscilla Travis, Dolores Del Toro (Mark), Caroline Romero (Fred) and brother-in-law, Joe Garcia and great niece, her "Munchkin" Carolena Garcia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who loved cheering for "her boys". Mary was active with the F.O.P., F.O.E., Elks and organizations in her earlier years. She loved to read and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Pallbearers will be Neil Thomas; Joe, Frank, and Travis Garcia, Tom and Adrian Jimenez. Services will be as follows: Rosary Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 6:00pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.