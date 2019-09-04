MARIA (MARY) RIOS SMITH Maria (Mary) Rios Smith, 75, a life-long resident of Santa Fe, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA, while visiting her daughter's family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Teresa Rios, her brother, Juan Rios, her beloved grandson, Marshall Agresto Smith, and her father-in-law, Arnet Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Douglas Smith; son, Lyle Smith (Matylda); daughter, Anna Doyle (Bill); grandchildren, Jose Lino, Reyes, Ad n, Matyas and Sirina; siblings, Rudy Rios (Donna), Frances Rios, Cecilia Rios, Socorro Rios, Leon Rios (Milee) and Rita Rios-Baca (Sam); sister-in-law Mabel Rios; mother-in-law Ruby Smith; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Mary had a long, illustrious career with the Santa Fe Public Schools, where she started out as a secretary and quickly worked her way up to chief administrative assistant to the Superintendent. She served in that capacity under five superintendents, all of whom relied on her as their "right hand." She retired from that position, after which she provided invaluable assistance to both of her family's businesses, Rios Excavating and Wrecking and the Rios Wood Yard. She was a wonderful daughter to her parents and has stayed very close to her siblings, faithfully attending the lunches at her family home, where they gather daily, often with other relatives and close family friends, for good food and conversation. But her greatest joy in life was her passionate devotion to her own family. She was the most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother that any family could ask for. Her last days were some of her happiest, spent with her three newest grandchildren. She will be missed beyond measure by all those whose lives she touched. Her life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Rivera Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light at 7:00 PM (Visitation starting at 6:00). A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Cristo Rey Church, followed by internment at the National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 6, 2019