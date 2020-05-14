MARIA TONI ALARID Maria "Toni" Alarid, 91, a resident of Alcalde, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was in assisted living for a year prior to her death, Toni passed away peacefully in her sleep. Toni is survived by her daughter, Cathy Alarid; grandson, Benjamin Bustos and wife Tina; great-grandsons, Christopher and Mario Bustos all of Albuquerque; great-granddaughter, Elle Bustos and her mother, Alissa Byrne, of Santa Fe; numerous beloved relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Alarid; daughter, Rose Alarid; grandson, Jeremy Bustos, and numerous other family members. The family has placed their trust in DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. Private burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. At this time services are being limited to family due to the current public health crisis. The family appreciates you keeping her and them in your prayers.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 15, 2020