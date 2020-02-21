Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian (Hall Munroe) Hubby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIAN HALL MUNROE HUBBY Marian Hall Munroe Hubby died of multiple causes on February 16 in Santa Fe. She was 81. Marian (Mimi), a botanist, received her BA in Biology (Phi Beta Kappa) from Stanford, then her PhD in Plant Development from Yale in 1965. Following a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at University College, London, Mimi taught at the University of Chicago beginning in the fall of 1966 where she met her husband-to-be, Prof. John Lee Hubby, a world famous geneticist. They were married in 1970. While still in Chicago, Mimi engaged in epidemiological research at the Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago Hospitals, where she investigated the exposure of women and their offspring to Diethylstilsbestrol (DES). She and her husband spent a sabbatical year in Athens in 1973-74. Upon retirement, Mimi and Jack moved to Santa Fe, where he died in 1996 after a long illness. During her Santa Fe years, she worked part-time for the Max and Anna Levinson Foundation and volunteered at the Public Library. Mimi was an avid naturalist, hiker, world traveler, and conservationist. Her friend Roger Peterson notes: "For the last twenty years Mimi devoted an afternoon per week to the NM Natural History Institute Herbarium (supported by the Native Plant Society of New Mexico) at the Randall Davey Audubon Center, one of a happy threesome with me and Chick Keller. She collected plants near and far. Alpine camping on Gold Hill was one highlight; working at Clayton Lake and Sugarite state parks and Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge were others. In recent years she has produced a collection of plants for Audubon: the mounts are on page-size cards in ten large binders. We'll miss her." Born on June 15, 1938 in Albany, NY to Juliet Garrett Hughes Munroe and Henry Munroe, she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John (Jack) Lee Hubby and her brother, Andrew Trowbridge Hall Munroe. She is survived by her stepchildren Donya Leigh Hubby, Allen Lee Hubby, and John Clifton (Clif) Hubby, all of New York City; her half-brother, Thomas Rogers Hughes of Berkeley, CA; a sister, Dorothea Munroe Bennett of New Lebanon, NY, six nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Susan Spalding Munroe of Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to the Native Plant Society of New Mexico.

MARIAN HALL MUNROE HUBBY Marian Hall Munroe Hubby died of multiple causes on February 16 in Santa Fe. She was 81. Marian (Mimi), a botanist, received her BA in Biology (Phi Beta Kappa) from Stanford, then her PhD in Plant Development from Yale in 1965. Following a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at University College, London, Mimi taught at the University of Chicago beginning in the fall of 1966 where she met her husband-to-be, Prof. John Lee Hubby, a world famous geneticist. They were married in 1970. While still in Chicago, Mimi engaged in epidemiological research at the Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago Hospitals, where she investigated the exposure of women and their offspring to Diethylstilsbestrol (DES). She and her husband spent a sabbatical year in Athens in 1973-74. Upon retirement, Mimi and Jack moved to Santa Fe, where he died in 1996 after a long illness. During her Santa Fe years, she worked part-time for the Max and Anna Levinson Foundation and volunteered at the Public Library. Mimi was an avid naturalist, hiker, world traveler, and conservationist. Her friend Roger Peterson notes: "For the last twenty years Mimi devoted an afternoon per week to the NM Natural History Institute Herbarium (supported by the Native Plant Society of New Mexico) at the Randall Davey Audubon Center, one of a happy threesome with me and Chick Keller. She collected plants near and far. Alpine camping on Gold Hill was one highlight; working at Clayton Lake and Sugarite state parks and Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge were others. In recent years she has produced a collection of plants for Audubon: the mounts are on page-size cards in ten large binders. We'll miss her." Born on June 15, 1938 in Albany, NY to Juliet Garrett Hughes Munroe and Henry Munroe, she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John (Jack) Lee Hubby and her brother, Andrew Trowbridge Hall Munroe. She is survived by her stepchildren Donya Leigh Hubby, Allen Lee Hubby, and John Clifton (Clif) Hubby, all of New York City; her half-brother, Thomas Rogers Hughes of Berkeley, CA; a sister, Dorothea Munroe Bennett of New Lebanon, NY, six nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Susan Spalding Munroe of Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to the Native Plant Society of New Mexico. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close