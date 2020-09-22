MARIANA CANDELARIO

MARIANA (MARIANNE) CANDELARIO Our beloved mother, grandmother, granny, Loco, and very best friend, Mariana Ramona (Marianne) Candelario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, due to Alzheimer's. Marianne was born on January 12, 1933 and is preceded in death by her parents, Mariano and Margaret (Maggie) Candelario; grandparents, Ramon and Maria Martinez; son-in-law, Ron Shirley; compadres, Ben and Corinne Shirley. She is survived by her daughter, Margo Shirley; son, Landie Romero (Stephanie); grandchildren, Lindsey (Paul), Aaron Shirley, Justin, Landie, Jeremy, Brandon Romero; great-grandchildren, Adam Michael, Liam Santiago, and Maggie Corinne. Also survived by Lori Culberth (Steve), who loved her as her mom; comadre, Shelly Budris and numerous "Very Best Friends," and colleagues. Marianne graduated from Loretto Academy, and retired after an illustrious career of 56 years from the First National Bank of Santa Fe on the Plaza. She was honored numerous times by the banking community for her loyalty and dedication. She was a lifelong member of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council where she served as Chairperson of the Queen and Court Committee and the Fiesta Information Booth. Marianne will be remembered for wearing her denim, stylish hats, and large sunglasses; her loyalty, quick wit, stubbornness, and no nonsense attitude, her Christmas stockings, red chili, and most of all for her tremendous strength she displayed throughout her journey. The family would like to thank the staff at A New Day Care Facility for the love and care they provided to our precious Mariana; New Mexico Hospice; and Delores Maes, her caregiver in Santa Fe. Thanks to all of you who kept her in your thoughts and prayers and contacting the family to see how she was doing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cathedral. Due to COVID restrictions seating is limited to 100 and masks are required. Celebration of Life will be live streamed: https://youtu.be
/8DAOkaX03fw. Private burial will take place and there will be no reception due to COVID. Que Viva our Precious Mariana! "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com