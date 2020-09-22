1/2
MARIANA CANDELARIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIANA (MARIANNE) CANDELARIO Our beloved mother, grandmother, granny, Loco, and very best friend, Mariana Ramona (Marianne) Candelario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, due to Alzheimer's. Marianne was born on January 12, 1933 and is preceded in death by her parents, Mariano and Margaret (Maggie) Candelario; grandparents, Ramon and Maria Martinez; son-in-law, Ron Shirley; compadres, Ben and Corinne Shirley. She is survived by her daughter, Margo Shirley; son, Landie Romero (Stephanie); grandchildren, Lindsey (Paul), Aaron Shirley, Justin, Landie, Jeremy, Brandon Romero; great-grandchildren, Adam Michael, Liam Santiago, and Maggie Corinne. Also survived by Lori Culberth (Steve), who loved her as her mom; comadre, Shelly Budris and numerous "Very Best Friends," and colleagues. Marianne graduated from Loretto Academy, and retired after an illustrious career of 56 years from the First National Bank of Santa Fe on the Plaza. She was honored numerous times by the banking community for her loyalty and dedication. She was a lifelong member of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council where she served as Chairperson of the Queen and Court Committee and the Fiesta Information Booth. Marianne will be remembered for wearing her denim, stylish hats, and large sunglasses; her loyalty, quick wit, stubbornness, and no nonsense attitude, her Christmas stockings, red chili, and most of all for her tremendous strength she displayed throughout her journey. The family would like to thank the staff at A New Day Care Facility for the love and care they provided to our precious Mariana; New Mexico Hospice; and Delores Maes, her caregiver in Santa Fe. Thanks to all of you who kept her in your thoughts and prayers and contacting the family to see how she was doing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cathedral. Due to COVID restrictions seating is limited to 100 and masks are required. Celebration of Life will be live streamed: https://youtu.be /8DAOkaX03fw. Private burial will take place and there will be no reception due to COVID. Que Viva our Precious Mariana! "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved