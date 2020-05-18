Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIANNE MARGARET MARTINEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIANNE MARGARET MARTINEZ Marianne Margaret Martinez, age 87, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 4, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Marianne was born to Benjamin and Marcella Lowdermilk in Denver, CO. Her parents and brother, Benny Lowdermilk, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Carol Haling. She married Andrew E. Martinez (deceased) at the Santa Cruz Church in 1950. Marianne and Andy raised four daughters; Andra Martinez (deceased), Jennifer Martinez (William McArthur), Robin Martinez-Hall (Ronald Hall), and Marcela Chenoweth (Brian Chenoweth). Marianne has four grandchildren; Alexandra Hall, Ashley Sharber, Christopher McArthur, and Piper Chenoweth and two great-grandchildren, Perseus and Ice. She is survived by Andy's sister, Nora Salazar. She and Andy met in Espanola and later lived in Albuquerque, Taos, Grants, and Santa Fe. They also resided in Fort Bliss, TX; Costa Mesa, CA; Santiago, Chile; Loja and Quito, Ecuador. Marianne maintained a lifelong bond with Beryl Hugens of Colorado, a classmate from elementary school in Denver. She had many friends among her neighbors and those she met while working at Underpinnings for several decades in Santa Fe. Marianne provided caregiving and loving assistance for Michael McArthur, a man with developmental disabilities. Their special friendship spanned more than 30 years. Sig Lewison and Ken Mueller were her long-time admirers. Lo Crawford was her loyal fix-it man. Robert McArthur and Daniel McArthur celebrated many holidays with her. And Sarina Neote was her favorite confidante. Marianne loved her dogs, her garden, her Prosecco, her fancy lingerie, and the Mariachi tune, "Volver, Volver." During this past year, she made numerous good friends at MorningStar Assisted Living. Marianne received care from the capable and dedicated staffs at Home Instead, MorningStar Assisted Living, and Ambercare Hospice. The Wound Care Clinic at Christus St. Vincent Hospital provided her with top-notch medical treatment and personal attention. Arrangements have been made with the Neptune Society. No memorial service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Food Depot.

MARIANNE MARGARET MARTINEZ Marianne Margaret Martinez, age 87, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 4, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Marianne was born to Benjamin and Marcella Lowdermilk in Denver, CO. Her parents and brother, Benny Lowdermilk, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Carol Haling. She married Andrew E. Martinez (deceased) at the Santa Cruz Church in 1950. Marianne and Andy raised four daughters; Andra Martinez (deceased), Jennifer Martinez (William McArthur), Robin Martinez-Hall (Ronald Hall), and Marcela Chenoweth (Brian Chenoweth). Marianne has four grandchildren; Alexandra Hall, Ashley Sharber, Christopher McArthur, and Piper Chenoweth and two great-grandchildren, Perseus and Ice. She is survived by Andy's sister, Nora Salazar. She and Andy met in Espanola and later lived in Albuquerque, Taos, Grants, and Santa Fe. They also resided in Fort Bliss, TX; Costa Mesa, CA; Santiago, Chile; Loja and Quito, Ecuador. Marianne maintained a lifelong bond with Beryl Hugens of Colorado, a classmate from elementary school in Denver. She had many friends among her neighbors and those she met while working at Underpinnings for several decades in Santa Fe. Marianne provided caregiving and loving assistance for Michael McArthur, a man with developmental disabilities. Their special friendship spanned more than 30 years. Sig Lewison and Ken Mueller were her long-time admirers. Lo Crawford was her loyal fix-it man. Robert McArthur and Daniel McArthur celebrated many holidays with her. And Sarina Neote was her favorite confidante. Marianne loved her dogs, her garden, her Prosecco, her fancy lingerie, and the Mariachi tune, "Volver, Volver." During this past year, she made numerous good friends at MorningStar Assisted Living. Marianne received care from the capable and dedicated staffs at Home Instead, MorningStar Assisted Living, and Ambercare Hospice. The Wound Care Clinic at Christus St. Vincent Hospital provided her with top-notch medical treatment and personal attention. Arrangements have been made with the Neptune Society. No memorial service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Food Depot. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close