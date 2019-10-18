MARIANO ORTEGA Mariano Ortega passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Pita Ortega, father, Anastacio Ortega, his mother, Augustina (Gurule) Ortega, and his brothers: Henry, Edward (Dado), Ruben and Joe Ortega, and two grandchildren Marc Vigil and Michelle Ortega. Mariano is survived by his loving children Marian, Gloria (David), Anna, Edward (Julie), Phillip and Marta; and his dear grandchildren, Luis Trujillo, Vicente Trujillo, Pablo Ortega, Melanie Rau, Amanda Rau, Chris Ortega, Kara Ortega, Daniel Ortega and Anthony Ortega. Mariano is also survived by his sisters, Martha Peinado, Margie Martinez, and Dolores Barkell, along with many nieces and nephews. Mariano owned and operated City Shoe Repair for over twenty years and was a fixture of the business for many years after. He was an extremely kind and generous man who gave us unconditional love, endless jokes and of course, red chile. Mariano lived a long happy life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held October 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at The Kiva of Light, 417 East Rodeo Rd., with Interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following services at the Elks Lodge, 1615 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, NM Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019