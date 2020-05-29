Maricela Gutierrez
MARICELA GUTIERREZ Maricela Gutierrez, 29, was born in Santa Fe, NM May 7, 1991 to Cecilia Madrid-Solis and passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mari was a loyal, loving, remarkably hardworking, free spirit that always brightened any room she was in. She acquired many talents and expressed herself through her art. Being a great mother to her son, Ryan is what she aspired but came easy as she was a natural nurturer. Her compassion for others was humbling and everyone felt her kindness. She is survived by her son Ryan Vargas, her parents Cecilia and Manuel Madrid-Solis, sisters Bertha Gutierrez and Martha Madrid-Solis, niece Ximena Erives-Madrid, Godparents Martha and Humberto Solis, cousins Alex, Juan, Ana, Vanessa Solis, aunt Socorro Madrid, and cousin Arely Ornelas-Madrid. Her light will never stop shining. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
