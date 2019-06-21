Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE T. RAMIREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIE T. RAMIREZ AUGUST 30, 1935 TO JUNE 17, 2019 Marie T. Ramirez joined her place with the Lord on June 17, 2019. She came into this world as Maria Tiburcia Montoya on August 30, 1935 to her mother, Rufina Rivera, and father, Espiridion Montoya of San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico. Marie, as she was known to all that came to know and love her, grew up on a small farm with her brothers Gilbert (Deceased), Paul and Fred and sisters Arabella and Annie (both Deceased). According to her brothers, Marie was a real tomboy that would rather fight with her siblings than play with dolls, but always had a heart of gold and would defend her family at all cost. Marie graduated valedictorian of Pojoaque Valley High School in 1954. After high school, she worked for the Santa Fe Courthouse (she sold her brother Paul his wedding license) before meeting and marrying the man of her dreams, Manuel Ponce Ramirez. After getting married, she and Manuel headed out west to Southern California, where with a $10 deposit and Manuel's GI benefits, they bought a new home in the city of Buena Park. There they set about raising their sons Roland, Manuel, Victor, Rene (Deceased) and their princess AnaMaria. Marie worked as a Purchasing Agent for the City of Buena Park until she retired. After retirement, Marie and Manuel loved traveling together in their mini RV until Manuel passed away in 1998 after which Marie spent the remainder of her years helping her son Manuel Jr. raise her two youngest grandchildren (Joseph and Jacob). Marie was preceded in death by her brother Gilbert and sister-in-law Lena, sisters Arabella (brother-in-law Clay Esco still living in Georgia) and Annie (brother-in-law Paul Rodriguez still living in Nambe). Marie is survived by her brothers Paul and sister-in-law Stella and Fred Montoya and sister-in-law Porfie and sons Roland, Manuel and Victor and daughter AnaMaria and eleven grandchildren (Annette, Michael, Hector, Francisco, Anysa, Tristan, Alec, Sienna, Alyssa, Joseph and Jacob) and daughter-in-law's Vivian and D'arcy and son-in-law Gantry Wilson.

