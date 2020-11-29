MARIEL MARGERY BOBBS JOHNSON



Mariel Margery Bobbs Johnson completed her life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, feeling deeply contented and grateful for this last part of her life, which brought her to a remarkable place surrounded by friends and family. In rich exchanges with all those who have meant so very much to her, Mariel shared her delightful sense of humor and great love for life to the very end. She departed from this world with the great satisfaction of having been able to orchestrate and complete all the important details of her life, just as she had envisioned and imagined.

A "triple Leo" born in 1948, Mariel faced some significant challenges in her life but she was always guided by a powerful intuition, which was supported and augmented by friends from her spiritual world. All these ancient technologies, coupled with the more modern technology, her "Best Techy Friend," the computer, combined to create a life with equal amounts of grace and flow as well. She fashioned a highly creative life in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a place whose unsurpassable skies and constant color offered her much inspiration and opportunity for transformation. She was a creator, internally and externally, which was the greatest passion of her life.

There were so many arenas in which Mariel's prolific creativity was expressed. For example, she loved remodeling old, broken down houses transforming them into homes in which she would live until it was time to move on to the next project. Whatever Mariel put her hand to added grace and beauty to the area.

In a similar vein, Mariel was a prolific weaver. It was through weaving that she expressed her love of color, pattern, and texture. Mariel had an assortment of looms and was an active member in the Las Tejadaoras Weaving Guild. She always said that through her weaving endeavors she met some of the best people in town and spent hours among these weavers sharing their masterpieces and bloopers alike! She also spent five years deeply experiencing the creation of her own colors by dying natural wool fibers into beautiful colors, which became tapestries and rugs. She also experimented with combining a variety of yarn to make new color possibilities. She got such joy out of color and all the colors of life!

One of the most exciting chapters of Mariel's life was when she owned and ran a metaphysical bookstore in Taos, NM, called Merlin's Garden. Her greatest joy then was daily meeting all of the friends and customers who came into the store to browse, to chat, or to just look around. Mariel had an unrelenting love of learning, especially on all topics metaphysical. She leaves an extensive collection of books which she calls her most "prize possessions" to the Dixon Library which is a perfect place for them given how much Mariel loved lending her books to others to help them learn and get as excited about new discoveries as she was.

Mariel was also an avid gardener having been inspired by her British mother, Elspeth Bobbs, who exposed and surrounded Mariel with beautiful gardens. This early exposure in her childhood influenced Mariel her whole life though. She loved eating organic foods right out of the garden and creating healthy, delicious homemade meals. Mariel felt very fortunate to be able to visit her mother's roots in Britain and that opened a door to travel to other parts of the world as well.

On that note, Mariel traveled extensively in her lifetime, and it was one of her greatest joys. She had many thrilling adventures in other parts of the world. And if that weren't enough, through her deep commitment to the metaphysical realms, Mariel could be heard speaking of traveling back to other lifetimes as well and in one of those journeys it was revealed that she and her mother had shared a past life together! So there was a very deep connection between Mariel and her mother and the world beyond this one!

Her love and life as a gardener branched out into her teaching cooking, baking, canning, and preserving foods. This passion of sharing her knowledge grew out of her great love of growing vegetables and herbs in "Mariel's Gardens!" Ever was her freezer full of delicious mixtures of homegrown veggies and herbs preserved for healthy meals all year long. Soups of all kids were always available for a hearty feast out of Mariel's garden. Her "putting up" classes were a delight for her to teach as well as for her satisfied students. Her gardens contributed to the Kitchen Angels and to The Farmer's Market Institute.

Mariel was ever grateful to her mother, Elspeth Bobbs for placing her in the most beautiful of gardens and to her father, Howard Bobbs who's passion for beauty expressed itself though his remarkable skill in fine art, furniture making, and partnering with Elspeth to design and build their amazing gardens here in beautiful Santa Fe.

Too, Mariel had deep love and affection for her sister Sheila Armstrong, and her former brother-in-law Mike Armstrong, as well as for their three wonderful sons, Ian, Eamon, and Quinn who have been a source of constant pleasure and humor.

Last but not least was Mariel's devotion to her beloved dog Suki who has been by her side for nine years. Mariel and Suki spent many hours enjoying the outdoors together! Fortunately a dear friend of Mariel's, Ann, now takes Suki on hikes and walks everyday and will provide a new and loving home for Suki.

Mariel's life was an extraordinary collage of myriad interests and pursuits all of which brought her in contact with a wide and rich variety of friends, colleagues, and acquaintances by whom she felt enormously blessed and for whom she is extremely grateful.

Donations can be made to Kitchen Angels and The Farmer's Market Institute of Santa Fe continuing the work that has been Mariel's passion.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store