MARILYN AUDREY MUELLER Marilyn Audrey Mueller, 81, passed away at the Mayo Clinic Hospital Phoenix on February 13th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim Mueller and is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Shultz (Alan) and Lisa Stallings (Robert). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Mass immediately following at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church located at 11 College, Santa Fe, NM. Interment will be at Rivera Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Rodeo Road following the Mass. In Marilyn's own words, "She lived, she died and she was happy." We will all miss her smile, her laughter and her love. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the of New Mexico. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 26, 2020