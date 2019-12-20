MARILYN MARLENE GEORGE Marilyn "Marlene" George, 73 passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her home on December 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Marlene was preceded in death by her father Frank Cordova, mother Eulalia, stepmother Esmenia, and brothers Glenn and Ernie. She is survived by her loving husband Eddie George, daughters Glenna and Michelle, son Edward (Brenda), grandsons Gabriel (Marlene), Jeremy, Alexander, and Adrian, granddaughter Emma, and great-granddaughter Ciera. Services are under the direction of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe www.riversidefunerals.com Services are December 26, 2019 - rosary and mass at 10:15 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with burial services at National Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Riverside Funeral Home 3232 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 505-395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019