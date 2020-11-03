MARIO BERNARDINO JIMENEZ



Mario Bernardino Jimenez went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020. Mario was born on December 29, 1957 and he was preceded in death by his father Benny (Bernardino) Jimenez, his mother Helen Jimenez, brother Robert Bobby Gonzales Sr., nephew Robert Gonzales Jr., brother-in-law Herminio Padilla Sr., Uncle Charlie Jimenez, Aunt Lourdez, and Aunt Elviria.

He is survived by his life-long partner Rose Martinez, the love of his life. His sister Arlene Padilla (Johnny) and his brother Jose H. Gonzales (Jean), his very special Goddaughter Maya Amor Hope, daughter of Johnny and Melinda Corriz, nephews and nieces; Gene Padilla (Bea), Phillip Padilla Sr. (Judy), Bernie Padilla (Pamela), Herminio Padilla Jr. (Deana), Karla Zamora (Matthew), Eric Gonzales, Larry Gonzales, Pamela Gonzales, Flavio Gonzales (Erica), his special great-nephew Phillip Padilla Jr. and numerous cousins and friends.

Mario was a special person and he played a big part in being a father and grandfather figure to Rose's children and grandchildren. He was also a role model to his nephews and nieces. Mario was a Navy Veteran, electrician, and contractor. He loved fishing, hunting, and football- his team was the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mario had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by everyone in his life.







