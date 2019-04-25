Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIO SOLAZZO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIO SOLAZZO DECEMBER 6, 1925 TO APRIL 10, 2019 Mario Solazzo passed away peacefully on the evening of April 10, 2019; he lived an adventurous, creative and accomplished life. Mario was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents from Caltavuturo, Sicily. In 1943 he entered Pratt Institute and when he turned 18, he joined the US Army's 89th Infantry Division. He fought with distinction during

MARIO SOLAZZO DECEMBER 6, 1925 TO APRIL 10, 2019 Mario Solazzo passed away peacefully on the evening of April 10, 2019; he lived an adventurous, creative and accomplished life. Mario was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents from Caltavuturo, Sicily. In 1943 he entered Pratt Institute and when he turned 18, he joined the US Army's 89th Infantry Division. He fought with distinction during World War II in France and further served in the Army of Occupation in Germany until the spring of 1946. After briefly returning home to Brooklyn he moved back to Europe to attend the famous Beaux Arts School in Paris, where he developed and broadened his many artistic talents as a painter and photographer. After art school, Mario started a highly successful career in textiles, working with the renowned Bischoff Textiles Company in St. Gallen, Switzerland. In 1953 he married Jeannette Bischoff who bore him five beautiful, healthy children. Mario and Jeannette travelled extensively, and resided in Alpine, New Jersey for many years. He formed Hannah Embroidery, a highly successful embroidery design and manufacturing company; Mario's artistic and design skills propelled the company to great success for many years. In 1975 Mario married Margaret Emery of Bolton, England, and together they enjoyed a successful personal and professional life. They formed Marimar Textiles, an innovative fabric design and converting company. They designed and produced the finest fabrics for US and Italian swimwear and intimate apparel manufacturers. In 2001 the couple moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Mario was inspired to use his painting and photography skills to produce many beautiful photo collages, portraits, landscapes, and still life art. He has frequently donated pieces to local charitable organizations. Mario innovated the use of a wide variety of media and artistic techniques. His use of copper, wood, acrylics, water colors, photo collages, pen and ink drawing among others in his art productions have resulted in truly remarkable, unique works of art. Mario is survived by his wife Margaret, his brother Bart, his son Nicholas, daughter Nancy (Gerrit), son Christian (Sandy), son Stephan "Nucci", daughter Claudia (Bernhard), grandchildren Hannah, Laura and Nicholas "Nicolino", brother-in-law Louie, niece Barbara and nephew Bobby. He is preceded by his sister Josephine (2018), his sister-in-law Julie (2008), and his first wife Jeanette (2011). Mario and Margaret loved their life in Santa Fe, where they developed many friendships; Mario was loved by the community and became a well-known friend to all; the man and his lively anecdotes will be missed by all who knew him. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close