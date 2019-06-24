Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark G. Anthony. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARK G. ANTHONY Mark G. Anthony, 71, died peacefully at St. Vincent's Christus Hospital in Santa Fe, NM on June 16, 2019. Mark suffered from a debilitating stroke on the right side of his brain on Wednesday, June 12 and never regained consciousness. He had suffered a stroke on his left side of his brain four years ago which had impaired the right side of his body. This last stroke was so unexpected since Mark had made great strides to use the left side of his body to do everything including driving. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Tina Anthony. Mark was born in Conway, Arkansas on February 23, 1948 where his parents were completing their undergraduate degrees. The family remained in Arkansas for 5 more years where both his parents were teachers. When Mark was 5, the Anthony family returned to Pittsburgh, PA and Mark along with his older brother, Steve, spent his childhood years in Pittsburgh. Mark was a veteran and served his country from 1972 to 1975 during the Vietnam War. After completing his college education, Mark moved to Arizona where he taught special education. Subsequently he moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where he lived for over 30 years. He taught in the Santa Fe school system where he was dedicated to working with adolescents in the Alternative High School. His last job before retiring was at Pojoaque High School where he worked as the school librarian. He also worked with the drama club and he started a school store to raise funds for the library. Mark had many interests. He was interested in theater and acted in the local Santa Fe theaters. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and spent much of his leisure time cycling, hiking and walking to town. He also wrote letters to the editor to the Santa Fe and Albuquerque newspapers to comment on the policies of those cities. Since retirement, his normal day started with breakfast at Panera where he was well known for his wit and intellectual discussions with many of the patrons. Mark also served on the Board of Directors at Alameda, where he lived for the past 7 years. Mark will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues. He is survived by his brother, Steve and sister in law, Arlene who reside in Mesa, AZ; his nephew, Stephen and wife, Jennifer; and his niece, Jen and her husband, Mark. He will be missed by his great nieces and nephew, Sofia, Gaby, Olivia, Katie, Tenley and Ben. Also, he was loved by many cousins throughout the country. Mark was very special and well known for his extreme generosity, humor, and acceptance of people from all walks of life. Those who knew Mark were enriched by having him in their lives.

