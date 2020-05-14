Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK GROSSI. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MARK GROSSI Mark Grossi passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Santa Fe after having moved from Flossmoor, Illinois, with his family around 1970. Mark was born on October 31, 1957, in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Dr. Ezio Grossi (Chicago, Illinois) and Betty Lee (Corpeny) Grossi (deceased) and had an older brother David (Seattle, Washington), older sister Barbara (deceased), and younger brother James (deceased). After moving to Santa Fe he attended Harrington Junior High, Santa Fe Mid-High School, Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe Preparatory High School (graduated in 1975) and New Mexico State University where he earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration around 1980. For the last several decades Mark worked in the New Mexico food and beverage industry where he held many positions. His final position was as Sales Manager for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Mark was known in practically every town in northern New Mexico, and became fluent in Spanish so it was easier to deal with many of his local clients. Mark was a single man who loved living in Santa Fe and immersed himself in the culture of New Mexico. He was a very friendly, giving and compassionate person and had many friends, but was especially close with Nick Klonis (Santa Fe), JR Palermo (Santa Fe), Rodney Herrera (Espanola), Paul Lineberry (Las Vegas, Nevada), William Lineberry (San Jose, California), Peter Serna (Phoenix), and Carlos Sena (Santa Fe, deceased). Mark's remains will be cremated on Monday (5/18/20). No funeral is scheduled at this time since social gatherings are currently discouraged. A "celebration" of his life will occur when social gatherings are allowed in the future. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

