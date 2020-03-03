Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLENE MARY HIGGINS Marlene Mary Higgins, 88, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on February 7, 2020. Marlene was born August 23, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William (Bill) and Zita Hoag. She was the oldest of three children, her two younger surviving sisters, Madelyn Otto and Lynette Nelson. Marlene grew up in Stevens Point, WI., attended St. Stephen Grade School and P.J. Jacobs High School. Married August 4, 1951 to William (Bill) Higgins for over 60 years. Bill passed in December 2010. Marlene is remembered for her kind and patient heart. She was a friend to all she met and was always ready to lend a hand to others. Marlene and Bill raised six of their seven children in Wisconsin, In the early 1960's they journeyed to New Mexico where they had their seventh child. They resided primarily in New Mexico for over 50 years. In addition to spending time with their many grandchildren, they enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers, exploring small towns and taking drives through the countryside. Marlene worked in retail for over 25 years and enjoyed the many years she worked in downtown Santa Fe. After retiring from retail, Marlene continued to help others with her volunteer work at elementary schools, museums, and senior centers. Marlene enjoyed cutting and arranging roses from her garden and feeding and watching birds in her yard. Surviving in addition to her sisters; daughter, Jill Ryan and granddaughters, Annie Lindgren (Tim Hartley) and Megan Lindgren; daughter, Molly Marcum and grandsons, Cody Marcum (Kristin), Colter Marcum, Colby Marcum (Katie); son, John Higgins (Dannielle); daughter, Laurie Higgins and grandson, Jeremy Jones (Tiffanie); daughter, Liz Martino (Bob) and grandsons, Jon Tucker (Melissa) and Nicholas Tucker; daughter-in-law, Brenda Kaye and grandchildren, Joanna Becker (Wes) and Matthew Higgins (Nina); daughter, Susie Kihneman (Tom) and grandchildren, Chris Kihneman and Katie Najewicz (Sam); and 17 great-grandchildren. Marlene's son, David passed December 2015. Memorial mass will be held on March 9th at 10 a.m. in the chapel at The Cathedral of Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi with burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of floral expressions donations can be made to Nephcure Kidney International.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 8, 2020

