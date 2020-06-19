MARTHA CASHEL MCCARTHY 1935-2020 Martha Cashel McCarthy (herein and forever after known as Marnie) was born in Worthington, MN on November 13, 1935 to Charles and Theodora Cashel. One of the defining experiences of her life occurred only ten years and a world war later, when, through the Minneapolis Tribune, Marnie received the name of her new pen pal, Kerttu, a girl her age in Finland. Upon discovering that her new friend had only paper shoes, Marnie enlisted the help of her brother, Mike, and a school friend, and set out that afternoon to collect shoes for her pen pal and her family. In only a few hours of knocking on doors in Worthington, they collected 22 pairs of shoes. Inspired by this generous act, Marnie's parents realized they could pursue a larger plan: to "adopt" an entire town in need of support and rebuilding after the war. With the help of the US State Department, the town of Crailsheim, Germany, was selected in 1947. In the following years Marnie, her family, and the generous community of Worthington sent shipping containers full of badly needed clothes, shoes, crop seeds, and household goods to Crailsheim's people. This began a sister city partnership with cultural, educational, and personal exchanges continuing today between Crailsheim and Worthington. Her visits to Crailsheim and Worthington and her strong support for the student exchange program in particular helped fuel the partnership over the years, and brought her many dear friends in both cities. In recognition of her role in the partnership, the city of Crailsheim honored Marnie by naming both a street and a school for her. In 1953 Marnie departed Worthington for Bryn Mawr College, and after two years of enlightenment that only one's first college experience can provide, she transferred to the University of Minnesota to continue her work toward a degree in anthropology. While studying the human condition, she met fellow student, Bill McCarthy, and after their first date she declaimed to her Kappa sisters that she "had met the man [she was] going to marry!" Happily for both, they turned out to be the loves of each other's lives. They married in 1957, and during the next six years hatched a flock of four, thus beginning the odyssey of family-hood. Marnie began playing with clay in the 1960s, and quickly became a serious and respected ceramist. In 1968, she and Bill jumped at the opportunity to buy Minnesota Clay Co., which set in motion an entirely new chapter of their lives. Several years later, they, like many others during those turbulent times, grew restless, and decided life was too short not to follow their dreams. On a road trip years before they'd fallen in love with the harsh and heady landscapes of the high desert mountains of New Mexico, and so, in 1974, with a station wagon full of kids, critters, and dreams, they landed in Santa Fe. In 1977 they opened Santa Fe Clay Co., and Marnie quickly became involved with the Santa Fe arts community both as an artist and as an appreciator of fine craft. She taught ceramics at Santa Fe Prep School and continued her own work as a ceramist. She began creating nativities, and chess sets inspired by the colonial history of New Mexico: these became her greatest source of artistic pride. These pieces were also recognized in a cover story in New Mexico magazine in 1982. In her later years, Marnie focused her artistic talents on watercolor painting, and her intellectual and emotional generosity on school children engaged with the HOSTS program for mentorship and tutoring (hostsreadingroom.weebly.com). All her life Marnie loved nature, and was a committed birder. She was a collector of feathers and nests, rocks and twigs, chirps and buzzes, all of which fed her spiritual nature. This feeding frenzy of nature's offerings began when, as a child, she began to spend summers with her family on Lake L'Homme Dieu in Alexandria, MN. Marnie and Bill continued their pilgrimages to the lake nearly every summer. She didn't know that the summer of 2019 would be her final one in a place that was as much home to her as anywhere on Earth. On May 28, 2020, Marnie passed into the Great Unknown. In addition to heart-broken friends far and wide, her familial remnants include her ever-loving husband Bill, children Dan McCarthy (wife Annie, daughters Clare and Hannah), Sarah McCarthy Madrid (husband Peter Adams, daughter, Mia), Molly McCarthy (husband Henry Lacy, children Shane Boyd with wife Erin, daughters Evie and Lettie, and Dillon Boyd with partner Linda Duran, son Dillon, Jr.) and Laura McCarthy (children Peter and Megan Hutchinson). Also surviving is her brother, Charles Michael Cashel (wife Patricia Earl, daughters Kathy Cashel with husband Greg Ceton, and Marie Cashel). Because flowers fade, and our planet shouldn't, Bill requests that any remembrances be made as donations to the Nature Conservancy (nature.org).
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.