MARTHA GILMAN CHRITTON HAMILTON 1935 2012 Martha Truesdell Gilman was born in Los Angeles to Alfred T. and Margaret S. (Nichols) Gilman. She was the eldest of three children and her father, a prominent architect, enjoyed taking her onto his worksites. Her mother, a designer and active social and charity worker, was one of the founders of the UCLA Arts Council. Growing up, Martha loved horseback riding in the hills of Malibu and traveling with her family. She graduated from Wellesley College, as had her mother and grandmother, and shortly thereafter married George A. Chritton, III. After working as an editor and studying landscape design, they lived as a Foreign Service family abroad. Martha and George eventually divorced and Martha married D. Louis Hamilton two decades later. The last few years of her life, Martha devoted her time and energy to sculpting in Mexico. Martha is survived by her two brothers, her six children, nine grandchildren, and a great grandchild. She will be remembered in a private memorial service on August 24, 2019.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 23, 2019