MARTIN MARTY CARY HOROWITZ Martin "Marty" Cary Horowitz, 70, of Santa Fe, NM, succumbed to life in the fast lane on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was in his home surrounded by friends, family, artwork and cowboy movies when he decided to get on his Harley and ride into the sunset. Marty was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 9, 1949 to Adolph and Rose Horowitz and grew up in Oceanside, Long Island. He had a boat that sunk all the time and lived in a tree. His mother used to say the girls would be coming in like hot and cold running water. He would skip school and go to the pool hall, deal fireworks, and smoke cigarettes. His mother, Rose, owned a dance studio, where Marty learned to dance at a young age. He danced in the Catskills just like Dirty Dancing, but before it was a thing. Marty graduated from the School of Visual Arts in NY, NY in 1969. He began his career in frame making in New York City, first with Kulicke and Frames Unlimited, and later in partnership with Henry Rothman, as Rothman and Horowitz, in 1981. He moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1988 where he built his golden empire, Goldleaf Framemakers, in partnership with Lou Tilmont. Marty was devoted to his art, and was an integral part of the art community as both an artist and frame maker. His artwork has been featured in many galleries and museums across the country. Marty created a unique style of manufacturing hand-carved period picture frames that brought this ancient art into a modern manufacturing model. This brought him acclaim in the art world as one of the youngest, and one of the only to have this approach to the art of frame making. He was a master gilder. He wrote "An Introduction to Water Gilding," which is the book on gilding. Literally. His deep knowledge of gold leaf and water gilding innovated a new style of artwork; instead of as an accent, he saw the power of gold to transform an object into a new iteration of itself. He inspired many people to create and would often invite them into his world in ongoing collaboration. He was a beloved father, an insatiable flirt, and an exciting dancer. He would sing at every meal. He would swear loudly and lived largely. The expression "larger than life" was created to describe Marty. He was Super Jew. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Rose Horowitz. He is survived by his sister Lynn Ofgang (Bob), his sons Matthew (Hayley), David (Lenore Gusch), and daughter Carrie, their mother Peggy Joy, his grandson Camilo Candelaria, his cousins and nephews. He also leaves behind many, many people he made to feel like family. Services will be held virtually through Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations on Friday, July 10 at 4:30 for happy hour. We invite you to attend this video service by visiting this link: www.viewlogies.net/rivera/HRMcc64v5
Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032