MARTIN DAVID ANTON 1962-2019 Martin David Anton, a.k.a "Chef", born September 4, 1962, a 10th generation Santa Fe native extraordinaire, accomplished executive chef and a loving, funny, big-hearted son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away on November 2, 2019. He graduated from St. Michael's High School with the class of 1980. Martin had a creative and intuitive aptitude in all he undertook, recreationally and professionally. He honed his culinary prowess as a young man and developed a reputation that led him to positions at many of Santa Fe's finest culinary establishments and as a consultant in and out of NM. Martin touched innumerable lives through his love of creating delectable plates and feasts. Always generous, quick to assist, to smile, to laugh, we will love and miss him forever. Predeceased in death by his mother, Ernestina "Tina"; sister, Janine; grandparents, Luis and Sally Baca and Waldo Sr. and Nelly, and his cat "Au Jus". He is survived by his father, Waldo (Clarice); sisters, Bernadette (Gary), Elaine and Louise Camille; nieces and nephews, Dayna, Chiara (Jason), Giovanna (Benji), Camille, Dante, Jadon and many other relatives, friends and beloved pets. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign Martin's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019