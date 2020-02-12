Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin David "A.K.A. Chef" Anton. View Sign Service Information St Francis Cathedral 231 Cathedral Pl Santa Fe, NM 87501 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN DAVID ANTON A.K.A. CHEF 1962-2019 A 10th generation Santa Fe native extraordinaire, accomplished executive chef and a loving, funny, big-hearted son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Martin graduated from St. Michael's High School with the class of 1980. He had a creative and intuitive aptitude in all he undertook, recreationally and professionally. He honed his culinary prowess as a young man and developed a reputation that led him to positions at many of Santa Fe's finest culinary establishments and as a consultant in and out of NM. Most recently, Executive Chef at Walter Burke Catering in Santa Fe for the last 6 years. He touched innumerable lives through his love of creating delectable plates and feasts. Always generous, quick to assist, to smile, to laugh, we will love and miss him forever. Predeceased by his mother Ernestina "Tina", sister Janine, and his cat "Au Jus". Survived by his father Waldo (Clarice), sisters Bernadette (Gary), Elaine and Louise Camille; nieces and nephews Dayna, Chiara (Jason), Giovanna (Benji), Camille, Dante and Jadon. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Cathedral Basilica on Friday, February 21, at 2:00 pm and a Celebration of Life will take place at the Museum of International Folk Art on Sat. Feb. 22, 1:00 -3:00 pm . Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2020

