MARTIN H. GOLDSTONE, PH.D Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Martin H. Goldstone, 91 years old, died on October 4, 2019 while living in Santa Fe, NM where he moved three years ago to be near his daughter. Marty grew up in "da Bronx", graduated from De Witt Clinton High School in 1945 and spent summers working in the Catskills teaching ballroom dancing and working as a counselor at a camp for physically disabled children, which is where he met his first wife, Muriel Goldberg. He attended New York University and then joined the army during the Korean War, from 1953 - 1955, where he was a "clinical psychology technician" at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Soon after receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he moved back to New York and attended Yeshiva University graduating with a Ph.D. in psychology in 1959. He settled down on Long Island where he built his Freudian psychology practice. His professional legacy is the hundreds of patients he helped to thrive and lead successful lives. In 1973, his first wife died, and a few years later he married his second wife, Joyce. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage until her death in 2016. Marty was dedicated to his family and leaves behind his daughter, Judy Perkins and her husband Michael Perkins, his step-daughter, Lisa Bomse, PsyD, his step-son Russell Bomse, Ph.D., and his wife, Dianne Muir, and his step grand children, Matthew, Michael, Caitlin, Adam and Danny, and Francine and Harvey Fixman, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law. Martin H. Goldstone died peacefully at Kingston Residence Memory Care. The family would like to thank Marty's care-givers, Henry and Gary, in addition to the compassionate staff where he lived and staff with Ambercare Hospice. We are especially grateful for the advice and actions of our long time friend and Marty's nurse consultant, Caroline MacPhee. Private memorial services will be held in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and on Long Island, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the at or another cause of your choice.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019