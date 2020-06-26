LIEUTENANT COLONEL MARTIN PAUL SAIZ Retired Lieutenant Colonel Martin Paul Saiz, age 49, passed away at his home in Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Paul was born in Santa Fe, NM on March 7, 1971. He is survived by his children; daughter, Nicoy Saiz-Alaniz; son, Jonathon P. Saiz; former wife, Sona Alaniz; his parents, Judy and Mike Lujan; his father, Leonard Saiz; sisters, Nancy Abruzzo, Laura Gutierrez, and Jennifer Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio and Maude Tafoya; Malaquias and Beatrice Lujan, and Marshall and Hilda Saiz; also, his brother, Mark B. Saiz; brother-in-law, Richard Abruzzo, and uncle, Jim Tafoya. Paul graduated from Capital High School in 1989. He went on to college and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government / Philosophy / Law and Society in 1996 from New Mexico State University, and in 2014, received a Master of Arts Degree in Government / Strategic Studies from New Mexico State University. From 1996 to August 1999, Paul served on the White House Presidential Advance Staff for President William Clinton. He served as the Motorcade and Site Leader prior to Presidential arrivals around the country. Paul entered the New Mexico Army National Guard shortly thereafter and quickly rose through the ranks. He became a Medivac Pilot and flew Blackhawk helicopters. In April 2001, he was assigned as the Aviation Unit Maintenance Officer for the 717th Medical Company, NM Army National Guard in Santa Fe. In September 2001, he was deployed as a Team Leader in Kosovo / Macedonia; and from May 2003 to April 2004, he served as a Team Leader in Afghanistan. After his deployments, he returned to New Mexico and served in a number of positions and assignments for the Army National Guard. Paul retired from the NM Army National Guard in November 2016 with an Honorable Discharge after 25 years of service. Throughout his military career he was awarded numerous decorations, medals, and citations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4th award), Army Achievement Medal, and several other commendations. Paul enjoyed life including many outdoor activities. He loved camping with family and friends, especially with his children. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also had a passion for cooking and a passion for golf. He often took the lead in arranging golf tournaments for various causes. He enjoyed skiing and introduced his children to the sport at an early age. He also had many adventures with his brother-in-law, Rich, preparing and chasing gas and hot air balloons. Those who knew Paul well also knew him by his nickname, "Scooter" a name he picked up while working for his Uncle Glenn many years ago. Paul will always be remembered as a proud father, for his generous heart, as a wonderful son and brother, and for his service to his country. He will truly be missed. He is in his eternal home with family and loved ones that have gone before him. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Santa Fe. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Internment, with full military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service will be limited but will be live streamed, please go to the Berardinelli website for the link. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.