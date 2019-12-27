Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN SNYDERMAN JR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN SNYDERMAN JR. Martin ("Ginger") Snyderman died in Tucson, AZ on December 20, 2019 at the age of 89. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Marty attended Shadyside Academy and Carnegie Mellon University. It was at Carnegie Mellon that he met his wife of 66 years, Lois Simons. The newly-married couple moved to Washington, D.C. where Marty worked for the Atomic Energy Commission. Two years later he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. After his discharge from the Army he returned to Pittsburgh for graduate school and then Washington, D.C. where he worked for 30 years at the Smithsonian Science Information Exchange. In 1994 Marty and Lois moved to Santa Fe, NM where he enthusiastically taught skiing for 18 winters at the Santa Fe Ski Basin. At the end of every ski season Marty turned to his other passion, tennis. Marty is survived by his wife, Lois Snyderman; daughter, Ellen Snyderman (Christopher Lash); sons, David (Lila Cabrera) and Gary Snyderman (Shauna Babcock); and grandson Daniel Snyderman. Marty was a kind and gentle man and a good friend, father, and husband. His family will miss him enormously.

