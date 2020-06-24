MARTIN V. MEDINA
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN V. MEDINA 7/25/54 - 2/26/20 Martin (Mac) Medina, age 65, lost his brave 3½year battle with cancer on Feb. 26, 2020 in Santa Clarita, California while in the care of his brother Steve, sister-in-law Laura, and his niece Renee. Mac was intelligent, fun, generous, and reliable. He was a former cross country runner and athlete, he played city league softball and volleyball for many years and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. The love of his life was pub trivia, playing several times a week for many years and he was a wiz at it. He went to national competitions and he tried out for Jeopardy twice. Mac worked as a computer operator, a construction worker, a retail sales manager, and a delivery truck driver in the northern New Mexico region where he met many people including celebrities. Our brother, uncle, and best friend was selfless and always there when we had an emergency, needed help with a project, or something needed repair. Mac we love and miss you constantly and eternally! Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Angie Medina; paternal grandparents, Juan E.; Guadalupe Medina and Maclovia Medina; maternal grandparents, Ramon and Anita Garcia. He is survived by brothers Orlando (Laurel), Steve (Laura), and sister Marcia, nieces and nephews Renee (Jeremy), Courteney, Wynter, Tyton, Stephanie, Kayla, Justine, Nick, Hannah, and Wyatt. Thank you Laura, Steve, and Renee for the love and special care you gave Mac. Thanks to our family and friends who supported us during our loss and thanks to James Armijo for all his professional help. Funeral services will take place on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
