MARY AGNES SEGURA COLLINS MARY AGNES SEGURA COLLINS, MAY 13, 1936 - MAY 3, 2019, A former resident of Pecos, NM, she went to be with the good Lord and her beloved husband Viley Quentin Collins, both were residents at Casa Real Nursing Home and they have always had their loving niece Dolores Martinez by their side, in the absence of their children. They are both survived by their children Cynthia Beckmann (Bill) of Millington, TN: LeAnne Geyer of Nashville, TN: Glenn Collins (Hilde) of Germany; and their 15 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren; A Rosary will be recited on June 7, 2019 at 9:30 am with a Mass to follow at 10:00 am at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church, located at 11 College Ave, Santa Fe, NM. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Casa Real and Legacy Hospice for all the love and support they gave to our parents while they were residing there in their care. Following the funeral mass for Mary Agnes Segura Collins she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the Garden Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM at 2:00 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





