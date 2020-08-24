MARY ALICE BERMUDEZ Mary Alice Bermudez passed away August 14, 2020. Born at Embudo Hospital in Dixon, Mary grew up in Truchas, NM where she became a member of the Smith Memorial Presbyterian Church. At 16, she married and moved to Colorado and started a family. In the late 70s Mary returned to New Mexico and began working for Rio Arriba County. Her love for God, her children, grandchildren, friends, and family was clear and she cherished all of them in her life. Mary enjoyed a good laugh, loved animals, and sharing her faith in conversation and song. She respected her right to vote. She never forgot with prayer those close to her who went before her. Mary leaves behind two sons, Juan and Ramon Bermudez; and grandchildren, Ameilia Garcia and Jude Bermudez; sister Bonita Sandoval; brother Ernesto Martinez; and many beautiful and loving memories. She will be deeply missed. We will forever be grateful for all the support, prayers, and kindness. Mary was born February 13, 1933 and was laid to rest on August 20th at the Los Llamitos Presbyterian Cemetery in Truchas, NM. She was 87 years old.



