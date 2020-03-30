Santa Fe New Mexican

Mary Angie Rivera

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Angie Rivera.
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARY ANGIE RIVERA Mary Angie Rivera, 87, a resident of Pojoaque passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eufemio and Anita Rivera, brothers, Jose Rivera; Armando Rivera; Ernestino Rivera and wife Anita Rivera; sister, Laura Montoya and husband Joe Montoya. Brothers-in-law; Eliseo Baca and Jody Bustos; nephews, Gilbert Rivera, Walter Baca; and niece, Nettie Baca. Mary survived by sisters, Susie Baca of Chimayo, Francis Bustos of Pojoaque; brothers, Harold Rivera and wife Francis of Pojoaque; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. The following serving are serving as honorary pallbearers; Raul Rivera, Alfred Baca, Raymond Bustos, Ryan Baca Alexander Rivera, Leroy Montoya, Kimberly Montoya, Dana Bustamante, Ethan Bingham, and Erica Bustos. A Memorial Mass at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.