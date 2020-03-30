MARY ANGIE RIVERA Mary Angie Rivera, 87, a resident of Pojoaque passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eufemio and Anita Rivera, brothers, Jose Rivera; Armando Rivera; Ernestino Rivera and wife Anita Rivera; sister, Laura Montoya and husband Joe Montoya. Brothers-in-law; Eliseo Baca and Jody Bustos; nephews, Gilbert Rivera, Walter Baca; and niece, Nettie Baca. Mary survived by sisters, Susie Baca of Chimayo, Francis Bustos of Pojoaque; brothers, Harold Rivera and wife Francis of Pojoaque; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. The following serving are serving as honorary pallbearers; Raul Rivera, Alfred Baca, Raymond Bustos, Ryan Baca Alexander Rivera, Leroy Montoya, Kimberly Montoya, Dana Bustamante, Ethan Bingham, and Erica Bustos. A Memorial Mass at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 31, 2020