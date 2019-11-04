MARY ANGIE ULIBARRI Our beloved mother and grandmother was called home by our Lord on November 1, 2019. Mary is survived by her sons Jimmie (Mary Ann) Alfonso (Agnes) Pete (Carmen) and Eloy (Judy) 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and extended family members. Services are pending. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019