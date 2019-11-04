Santa Fe New Mexican

MARY ANGIE ULIBARRI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANGIE ULIBARRI.
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARY ANGIE ULIBARRI Our beloved mother and grandmother was called home by our Lord on November 1, 2019. Mary is survived by her sons Jimmie (Mary Ann) Alfonso (Agnes) Pete (Carmen) and Eloy (Judy) 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and extended family members. Services are pending. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.