MARY ANN MURPHY Mary Ann Murphy, age 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She entered this world on February 21, 1938, in Santa Fe, NM, born to Guillermo Sandoval and Frances Miller. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her spouse, Raymond G. Murphy; her brother, Cipriano Sandoval (Lucy); sister, Connie Chavez (Richard); brother, Herman Sandoval (Cecilia); and sister, Elena O'Connell (Bill). Mary Ann is survived by her son, Michael Sandoval (wife Gina Hilton Sandoval); son, Tim Murphy, (wife Norma Chavez-Murphy); grandchildren, Stephanie Hilton-Acosta, Damien Chavez (Joann), Ray Murphy (Richelle), Michael Murphy, and Sydney Sandoval, as well as her beloved sister, Terry Ortiz and her husband, Jerry Ortiz. Mary Ann was born and raised in Santa Fe attending St. Francis Elementary and middle school; graduating from high school at Loretto Academy in 1956. She then attended college at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM. After college Mary Ann returned to Santa Fe and began a long career working as a teller for Mountain Bell Telephone Company, where she spent 20 plus years as a dedicated employee. Mary Ann eventually met the love of her life, Raymond, also known as Jerry, while participating in bowling leagues at the bowling alley that Jerry and his brother owned. They would go on to marry on June 21, 1969. Mary Ann and Jerry moved to Albuquerque in 1978 where Mary Ann continued her career at the telephone company until her retirement in the mid-80's. She then served as office secretary at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande High School followed by serving as an administrative assistant for a local property management company. In her retirement Mary Ann was looked to as a caretaker and companion to several of her elderly friends. She enjoyed her life with Jerry as they traveled the world through the Congressional Medal of Honor society, meeting so many new lifelong friends that would bring her so much joy. Mary Ann was especially close to her sisters, and their families and would travel frequently to spend time with them. She so loved her brother, Herman Sandoval, who preceded her in death a few months earlier, and enjoyed visiting and spending time with him in Santa Fe. Mary Ann was loved by so many nieces, nephews, and friends spread across the country, and she enjoyed spending valuable time with them all. Mary Ann has left behind a legacy of kindness and love with everyone she encountered that her friends, sons, nephews and nieces, grandchildren, and dearest sister, Terry will forever be blessed by the heart and soul of Mary Ann Murphy. A Rosary for Mary Ann will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd, with a Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Committal of Mary Ann's remains will be held later that day at Santa Fe National Cemetery where her final resting place will be with her forever love, Raymond "Jerry" Murphy. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be sent to Catholic Charities of New Mexico, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Society or Alzheimer's Association
. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be found at the St. Jude Thaddeus Website: www.stjudenm.org/
For those attending services please remember to abide by Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and mask wearing protocols. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Ann at www.FrenchFunerals.com
