MARY B. BACA Mary B. Baca passed away on September 8, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM, with Interment to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. For full obituary please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 15, 2019