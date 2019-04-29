Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Beth Allen Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY BETH ALLEN JONES Mary Beth Allen Jones, 95, left us in the wee hours of the morning of March 22, 2019. Born September 19, 1923, Mary Beth was the youngest of three children born to J.T. Allen and Hortense Bauer-Allen of Warrensburg, Mo. She attended elementary, middle, and high school as a student at the then Central Missouri State Teacher's College where she would later attend college earning degrees in Elementary Education, Music, English and Art. It was at the university that she was courted and eventually won by Bernie Jones. Married in June of 1948 they began a 55 year-love affair that saw them move to the Land of Enchantment where they raised three children. Moving to Santa Fe in 1968, Mary Beth dusted off her education degree, teaching at Saint Anne's Parish School, and then as an elementary music teacher at Kearney Elementary School retiring in 1992. Square dancing, active membership in First Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe, creating quilts for family and charity fund-raisers, and reading up a storm from everything from Harry Potter to J.D. Robb mysteries filled her final years. Mary Beth is survived by her three children; Dr. Penny (Anthony) Garcia of Portales, NM, Dr. Gini Jones of Russellville, AR, and Tom "TJ" (Valerie) Jones of Santa Fe. She was the loving grandmother of Diana Lynn Hanes (Randy) of Albuquerque, Debra Garcia y Griego (Robert) of Santa Fe, and David Garcia (Cara Lea) of Chandler AZ. Mary Beth was also great-mother to Santiago and Mateo Griego, Zach and Sami Lynn Hanes, and Elena and Sabrina Garcia. Mary Beth is also survived by her pooch, Miss Koko who is now living with family in El Dorado. Finally, the family extends their gratitude to the Palliative Care team at Christus St. Vincent who provided our mom with superlative care in her final days. A celebration of Mary Beth's life will be held later in the spring with an announcement at that time. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 30 to May 12, 2019

