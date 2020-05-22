Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY C. ORTIZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY C. ORTIZ JANUARY 22, 1939 - MAY 15, 2020 Our beloved, wonderful and precious mother and sister, Dolly, went peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father Friday, May 15, 2020. Mary C. Ortiz, 81, as her business associates knew her and Dolly to her close friends, passed away in her sleep at home with her son Joseph holding her hand. Dolly was born January 22, 1939, the youngest of five siblings born to Albert and Florida Poulin, who migrated from Canada to Hartford, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eddie and Joe, her mother and father and an infant son David Joseph. After graduating from Hartford High School in 1957, Dolly married Robert Roy and the two had daughter, Donna in 1959. In 1964, Dolly was a brave pioneer who ventured west to New Mexico to help her sister Florence Jaramillo and her husband Arturo, open Rancho de Chimayo Restaurante. She packed her daughter and mother into a car with a small U-Haul trailer behind and made the trek across country to Chimayo. Dolly began working a secretarial job at St. John's College in Santa Fe in those early years and later worked as a legal secretary for various Santa Fe firms. She retired from the Potter and Mills in 1995. Dolly is survived by her son, Joseph of Santa Fe and daughter, Donna and sister Florence Jaramillo, both of Chimayo. Also, her grandchildren David and Marina of Chimayo. She is also survived by her brother George Poulin (Toni) of South Glastonbury, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews and their families on the East Coast. Dolly is also survived by her beloved cat Bebe and many other friends and relatives. Per her wishes, Dolly has been cremated and the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal . "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

MARY C. ORTIZ JANUARY 22, 1939 - MAY 15, 2020 Our beloved, wonderful and precious mother and sister, Dolly, went peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father Friday, May 15, 2020. Mary C. Ortiz, 81, as her business associates knew her and Dolly to her close friends, passed away in her sleep at home with her son Joseph holding her hand. Dolly was born January 22, 1939, the youngest of five siblings born to Albert and Florida Poulin, who migrated from Canada to Hartford, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eddie and Joe, her mother and father and an infant son David Joseph. After graduating from Hartford High School in 1957, Dolly married Robert Roy and the two had daughter, Donna in 1959. In 1964, Dolly was a brave pioneer who ventured west to New Mexico to help her sister Florence Jaramillo and her husband Arturo, open Rancho de Chimayo Restaurante. She packed her daughter and mother into a car with a small U-Haul trailer behind and made the trek across country to Chimayo. Dolly began working a secretarial job at St. John's College in Santa Fe in those early years and later worked as a legal secretary for various Santa Fe firms. She retired from the Potter and Mills in 1995. Dolly is survived by her son, Joseph of Santa Fe and daughter, Donna and sister Florence Jaramillo, both of Chimayo. Also, her grandchildren David and Marina of Chimayo. She is also survived by her brother George Poulin (Toni) of South Glastonbury, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews and their families on the East Coast. Dolly is also survived by her beloved cat Bebe and many other friends and relatives. Per her wishes, Dolly has been cremated and the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal . "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations