MARY CATHERINE KENNEDY STEIN Mary Catherine Kennedy Stein 82, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1936 in New York City to Elizabeth Brodbin and John Kennedy. She married Joel B. Stein on September 3, 1959 in New York, New York. Mary is preceded in death by her parents: John Kennedy and Elizabeth Brodbin Kennedy, husband: Joel B. Stein, son: David L. Stein and brother: Jack Kennedy. She is survived by sister: Deidre Kennedy, daughter: Emily Post, son: Peter Stein, son-in-law: Lincoln Post and grandchildren: Rowan, Anna, Haley, Vivian, Raymond and Jack. Mary was born in Gotham Hospital in N.Y.C. she moved to Huntington Long Island as a child. Mary worked as a Secretary and lived in N.Y.C. where she met the love of her life, Joel Stein. Two children in tow they left New York to have their third child in Summit, NJ where they raised their family. Mary was a loving mother and housewife. She became an incredible chef, presenting her family with gourmet meals 7 nights a week. She was one of the original "health food nuts" feeding her family wholesome food, shopping at tiny health food stores and doing yoga long before it became mainstream. After the children left home Mary and Joel moved west to Boulder and after 5 years they found their soul town Santa Fe. Mary loved the people of Santa Fe and their spiritual learnings. More than anything she loved her husband and soulmate of 58 years, Joel. They both looked forward to being reunited in the afterlife. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on April 20, 2019 at Rivera Family Funeral Home located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Memorial contributions can be made to ADALANTE an organization for the homeless kids and families





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 16, 2019

