MARY FRANCES SANDOVAL ROME

MARY FRANCES SANDOVAL ROME Mary Frances Sandoval Rome passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Mary was daughter of the late Philip and Rosa Giraudo Sandoval. Mary is survived by her two brothers, Jim, and Irvin Sandoval, her son Philip Rome, and two grandsons, Matthew and Nathan Rome. She also leaves many other family members and friends in Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona who will miss her. Mary was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and raised in Santa Fe. In the Giraudo family, she was known as "Little Mary" but there was nothing little about hershe led a big life. Mary attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and after teaching one year in New Mexico, she taught home economics, physical education, and science in Colorado. Later, Mary completed two Master degrees in counseling and guidance and home economics from the University of Northern Colorado, and worked as a certified school psychologist. In 1958 she married a Denver University graduate, Frank Rome, whom she later divorced. Mary completed a third master from the University of Colorado in language and Culture and an ABD (Doctorate without dissertation). In 1990, Mary took an early retirement but within 3 weeks she couldn't stand being retired, and at the time of her death, Mary was still working as a Certified School Psychologist consulting on Bilingual Student evaluations. For fun, Mary enjoyed golf, gardening, making wine, attending basketball games, participating in Senior Olympics, going to the theater, and hunting mushrooms. She also loved cooking for friends and family, and traveling the world to include taking cooking classes in France and Italy. Mary was a devoted grandmothershe was strong, and fiercely independent, and wanted to live life to the fullestand we think she did! FUNERAL: January 8, 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church at 9:00 AM, burial at Rosario Cemetery. Flowers welcome, contact Berardinelli funeral home in Santa Fe, NM. 505-984-8600. Reception to follow burial.

