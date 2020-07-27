MARY G. LOOMIS AUGUST 20, 1924 - JULY 16, 2020 Our beloved mother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Mary G. Loomis was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary was born to Jose Lee Gasca and Jesusita Alvarez Gasca on August 20, 1924 in La Jara, Colorado. She spent a lot of her time with family in Velarde, New Mexico and eventually settled down in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was a devout Catholic and faithfully dedicated to the service of holy hour at Santuario de Guadalupe. She worked for PNM as a cashier for many years until retirement. After retirement, she became active at the Mary Ester Senior Center. She participated in the Kitchen Band, Senior Olympics, making outfits for her dance group, and learned to play the guitar. She loved family gatherings, spending time outdoors, playing in the river, and taking many, many photos. She also had a passion for sewing and crocheting. She would say she was feisty because she could be. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Loomis, parents Jose and Jesusita Gasca, siblings Susanna Allen, Viola Valdez, Joe Gasca, Theresa Allen, Carmel Gasca, Louie Gasca, and Pete "Rocky" Gasca. She is survived by son David Loomis (Luann), daughter Veronica Chavez (Frank), grandchildren Wendy Loomis, Crystal Martinez (Richard), Monica Woodson (Jeff), Mike Griego (Brad Brown), Pete Griego (Joanna Valencia), great-grandchildren Dominique Archuleta, Michael Loomis, Lawrence Martinez, Audrianna Martinez, Andrew Martinez, Logan Martinez, Jeffry Woodson, Joseph Woodson, and great-great-grandchild Malakai Rael. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. The family would like to thank Caskey Medical Group, Christus St. Vincent Hospital, Los Alamos Medical Center, and Sombrillo Nursing Home & Rehabilitation. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com