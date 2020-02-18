MARY G. LOYA Mary G. Loya, 62 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1957 in Las Vegas, NM to Mary L. Romero and Delfino Romero. She married Arnoldo Loya in Santa Fe, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Delfino Romero and her brother, Del Romero. She is survived by her husband, Arnoldo Loya; son, Robert Joe Page (Trina); daughter, Mary Romero; sons, Miguel Loya and Arnoldo-Dido-Loya (Soraida); grandson, Robert J. Page Jr.; grand-daughters, Marissa Gonzales, Ariana Romero, and Taylor Page; sister, Brenda Romero; and brother, Kevin Romero. She is also survived by numerous uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Mary was employed by La Posada for the majority of her career as a chef. There she made several lifelong friendships and wonderful memories. Mary's heart of her home was her kitchen, she was an amazing cook. Instead of birthday gifts for her children and grandchildren, she would always cook for them their favorite meals. Pallbearers; Robert Page Sr., Marissa Gonzales, Robert Page Jr., Miguel Loya, Dido Loya, and Marie Ortega. Honorary Pallbearers, grandchildren; Ariana Romero, Taylor Page, Sean, and Joell Sanchez. Viewing will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow located in Las Vegas, NM with a private burial at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020