MARY HONEYCUTT Mary Honeycutt, 69, passed away on January 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Morgan Honeycutt and Sloan Pearsall; and her mother, Carol Awender. Mary dedicated her life to helping people, both professionally and personally. She was a well-respected nurse practitioner and was always willing to go above and beyond for her patients and their families. Mary's generous spirit and tireless efforts to make everyone feel welcome and loved in her home and her life will be missed. She was funny, smart, kind, fiercely loyal, and always up for a party! Mary was an avid horsewoman, spent lots of time in her beautiful gardens, read voraciously, and was a constant, supportive presence in her children's lives, to whom she really dedicated her life. We miss her already. In lieu of flowers or other gestures, donations may be made in Mary's name to the National Audubon Society, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, or SeaLegacy.

