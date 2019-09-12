MARY I. LOPEZ MARY I. LOPEZ, 95, a resident of Truchas, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose G. Lopez; son, Charlie Lopez; son-in-law, Thor Christensen; parents, Severiano and Luisita Rodriguez; grandchildren raised by her, Edwina Chavez and Mark Lopez. Mrs. Lopez is survived by her daughters, Delma Maestas and Shirley Christensen, and son Gene Lopez and wife Emily. She had 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Public visitation will begin on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Truchas, with a burial to follow at Los Llanitos Cemetery. The family of Mary Lopez has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019