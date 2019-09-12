Santa Fe New Mexican

MARY I. LOPEZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY I. LOPEZ.
Service Information
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM
87532
(505)-662-2400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Truchas, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARY I. LOPEZ MARY I. LOPEZ, 95, a resident of Truchas, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose G. Lopez; son, Charlie Lopez; son-in-law, Thor Christensen; parents, Severiano and Luisita Rodriguez; grandchildren raised by her, Edwina Chavez and Mark Lopez. Mrs. Lopez is survived by her daughters, Delma Maestas and Shirley Christensen, and son Gene Lopez and wife Emily. She had 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Public visitation will begin on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Truchas, with a burial to follow at Los Llanitos Cemetery. The family of Mary Lopez has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.