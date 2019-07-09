Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ISABELLE BELLE DOOLITTLE. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe 417 Agua Fria Street View Map Rosary 10:00 AM The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe 417 Agua Fria Street View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe 417 Agua Fria Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ISABELLE BELLE DOOLITTLE Our Heavenly Father called our loving mother Belle Doolittle home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Epimenio "Joe" and Euphelia Lopez, in-laws: Alva, & Tinnie Doolittle. Siblings: Robert "Rollie" and Luis Lopez. Brother/ sister in-laws: Esther Lopez, Barbara and Richard Thompson, Alva "Junior" Mildred, Raymond and Pam Doolittle. She is survived by John, her loving husband of 63 years. Children: Deborah (J.R), John (Therese), Joseph, Beverly (Mike), and daughter in-law Peggy Doolittle. Grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Julie, Andres, Matthew, Sophia, Jessica, Sarah, and Rachel. Great-Grandchildren: Jordan, Ernie, and Josh. Siblings: Levi Lopez, Joe Lopez (Alice), Carmen Ortiz (Louie). In-laws: Susie and Rosalie Lopez, Jimmy (Kathy) Doolittle. As well as many other relatives. The family expresses their gratitude to Mike Loosemore and Tina Herrera, her caregivers. Dr. Fen Sartorius, and Nurse Nadine of Rodeo Family Medicine, and the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Christus St. Vincent Hospital for the compassionate care provided to our mother during her last days. Services will be held on July 16, 2019 at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (417 Agua Fria Street) with visitation at 9:30 a.m., recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00, Eulogy, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00., followed by internment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery (501 N. Guadalupe St.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bienvenidos Outreach, Inc. (1511 5th St., Santa Fe NM 87505)

