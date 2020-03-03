Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Lucero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY JANE LUCERO Mary Jane Lucero, beloved by all, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on February 7, 2020. She was born June 14, 1933 in Santa Fe, NM to Ricardo and Fidelia (Garcia) Montoya. She attended Santa Fe High School and was married to Phil R. Lucero in 1957. Mary Jane was a true Nortena, a devoted wife and mother who gave her life to helping others all across northern New Mexico, family and friends alike. She gave her time her whole life to help family and people in need in the Espanola Valley at places such as the soup kitchen, St. Vincent de Paul, the Espanola Valley Hospital, and catholic charities. Everyone knew Mary Jane by her kindness, friendship, generosity, and lighthearted and fun-loving attitude. She had a gift of making you feel at ease in any situation and never asked for anything back. She loved to garden, get together with family and friends, exercise daily, go for rides to enjoy the views, and she especially loved to cook. She is a true treasure of the Espanola Valley and shared that magic with everyone. God Bless you, Mom! She is survived by her children; John and wife Svetlana Lucero; David and wife, Patsy Lucero; Philp and wife, Rose Lucero; and Anita Lucero; grandchildren, Ruslan Lucero, Heather Lucero, Summer Lucero, Rembrandt Lucero; siblings, Dolores Peguero (husband, Bob-deceased); Casey and husband, Toby Garcia; Patsy and husband, Ivan Rane; Peter and wife, Mary Montoya; Robert and wife, Franchesca Montoya; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Phil R. Lucero; parents, Ricardo and Fidelia (Garcia) Montoya; brothers, Andrew Montoya, Dickie Montoya, and Phillip Montoya. A funeral mass will be held for Mom on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Espanola, NM. A short memorial and burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 4, 2020

