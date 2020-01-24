Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JEAN COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY JEAN COOK Mary Jean Cook, noted classical concert musician and published historian, passed away November 7, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Born October 7, 1930 in Hobart Oklahoma, she moved with her family at a young age to Santa Fe where she remained a lifelong resident. She attended Wood Gormley Elementary School, Harvey Junior High, and graduated from Santa Fe High school in 1947. She went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Music/Organ from The University of Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Irene Straw and husband of 65 years, Edward. She is survived by sons, Mark, Paul (Kimberly); grandsons, Coulter (Meg), Noah (Grace); and great grandson, Jackson. Mary Jean is the founder of The Friends of the Palace of the Governors, and is a published author of numerous books primarily depicting the significance of women in South West History. She and Edward are interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 26, 2020

