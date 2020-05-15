MARY KATHLEEN COLE Mary Kathleen Cole, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her Pecos, NM home of natural causes. She was born August 4, 1925 at Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Eulalia and James Roy Dick. She and J.D. Cole, Jr. were married in August 1942 in West Columbia, Texas. J.D. and both her parents have preceded her in death. Kathleen lived in Houston, TX for 68 years, then moved to Pecos in 2007 to live with her daughter Linda and husband Joe. She is loved by her family, her many friends in Pecos and Glorieta, and her extended Hospice Family from Del Corazon Hospice. She has been a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. She has been faithful and loved the Lord and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lujan and husband Joseph; her son, David Cole; grandchildren, Ryan (Terri), Daron (Heather), Jeffrey (Sarah), Ross (Judi), DaLynn (John), and Rebecca (Bill); great-grandchildren, Aaron, Abbey, Mollie, Michael, Ben (Darian), Andrew (Georgi), Caroline (Sean), Aidan, and Tristan; and one great-great- granddaughter, Maeve Joy. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Houston, TX with burial at the Brookside Cemetery. Her family is requesting memorial contributions in her name be made to the Pecos Valley Cowboy Church, PO Box 806, Pecos, NM 87552 or to the Del Corazon Hospice, 811 St. Michaels, Suite 207, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 17, 2020