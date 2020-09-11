1/1
MARY LIDA BOWKER
MARY LIDA BOWKER Mary "Lida" Bowker passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 28, 2020. Lida is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mela Lopez and by her loving husband, George P. Bowker Jr. and by her step kids, Bobby and Shirley. Lida is survived by her daughter Loretta Bowker and by her two special grand-daughters, Chantal (Chris) and Brittney. She is also survived by her step kids, Pamela, Michael, Patrick (Merlene), and Joey (Kabrina) and by her twin sister, Jane Morelos; sisters, Roberta, Joan, and Therma as well as many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lida will be missed by many friends especially Harry Georgeades. Lida was an amazing woman. She was so good to the people in her life, so considerate and caring. Lida's favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She loved doing crossword puzzles and playing her POGO game with her twin sister, Jane every morning. There will be a rosary on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at San Ysidro Catholic Church beginning at 9:45 a.m. with a mass to follow at 10:00 and a burial at the Rosario Cemetery.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
September 11, 2020
You were truly a Beautiful Lady, inside & out Lida!
You were good to all of us and we are Blessed to have had you in our lives.
We Love You!
Our Love & Prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time.
She will definitely be missed.
Adam & Kelly Carrillo & Family
Friend
