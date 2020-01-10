Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOTHER MARY LOUISE VILLAREAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOTHER MARY LOUISE VILLAREAL, O.C.D. Mother Mary Louise of the Precious Blood and the Blessed Trinity entered into eternal life on January 4, 2020 at the age of 77. She died peacefully at the Monastery where she had lived for 61 years. Santiago and Elena Villareal gave birth to their thirteenth child on July 21, 1942 in Alcalde, New Mexico, giving her the name Maria Rosina Corina. She attended parochial school through the ninth grade. It was her brother Gilbert who introduced her to the Carmelite Monastery, inviting her to join him for public ceremonies. Rosina would silently ask herself on the way home if she could live such a life. When she was only 15 years of age, she entered the Carmel of Santa Fe. She made her Profession of Vows when she was 17, on December 23, 1959. Mother remained grateful her entire life for the gift her brother had given her in introducing her to the Carmelites. Mother Mary Louise embraced her life of prayer and sacrifice for the good of the Church and generously applied herself to whatever work assignment she was given, being a particularly gifted seamstress and enjoying the designing of holy cards. She also held roles of governance in the Community by serving as Sub-Prioress for 25 years and Prioress for four. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, 11 siblings and eight Carmelite Sisters. She is survived by her brother Gilbert (Jane), her two sisters-in-law Clara and Amada, numerous nieces and nephews in her large and loving family. The funeral Mass for Mother Mary Louise will be at the Carmelite Monastery on Tuesday, January 14th, at noon. Because of the large number of local relatives, seating for the Mass will be extremely limited. You are invited to join her family for a reception at Tiny's Restaurant, following the Mass. Committal Service is private in the Monastery Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

