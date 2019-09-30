Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Merlinda Apodaca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY MERLINDA APODACA Mary Merlinda Apodaca, 96, passed away peacefully at her home, in Medford, Oregon, on August 20, 2019. Mary was born March 8, 1923, in Bernalillo, New Mexico, to Genoveva Gutierrez and Eulalio Blea. She attended schools in Santa Fe, and graduated from Santa Fe High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Vincente Apodaca. Vincente was in the Army and they were able to travel much of the world during his tours of duties. Mary had many gifts and talents and shared her love of sewing, crocheting, cooking and jewelry making with her family and many friends. She loved traveling and took many trips with her sister Emma, and was able to take her grandchildren on several trips. Mary was an active and contributing member of La Folklorica and the Coloniales dance group. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Vincente; and is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances and her husband Mark Thompson, a son Charles Apodaca; and grandchildren, Natalie Simrell, Scott Thompson, Cassandra, and Vince Apodaca, Chelsea and her husband Ricky Karling; and great grandchildren, Dalton Simrell, Beau Thomas Apodaca, and Walker Tommy Karling. Services will be held in Santa Fe, Thursday, October 10 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi; the Rosary will be at 8:30 am, lead by a member of La Folklorica, followed by the Funeral Mass at 9 am, internment will be at 11:15 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. All are invited to a luncheon, to celebrate Mary, at the Elks Lodge in Santa Fe, at 1230.

